ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a child was shot Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. This is the third investigation into a shooting involving a child this week in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports a 9-year-old was shot. The child was reportedly inside a home when someone outside fired several shots at the home, at least one which struck the child.

Police say the child is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

In two shootings near St. Louis City earlier this week, one in Berkeley, Missouri, and one in Belleville Illinois, one child had died from gunfire in both instances.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.