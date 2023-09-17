ST. LOUIS – A 7-year-old boy was shot Sunday in the Central West End neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, according to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his leg. Investigators reported the victim to be “conscious and breathing,” but have not yet disclosed the extent of his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.