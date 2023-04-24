ST. LOUIS – A child was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in The Grove neighborhood of south St. Louis.
That was around 7:30 p.m. t on Swan Avenue near South Newstead. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering from her injuries.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
