Child struck, killed by school bus in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child has died after being struck by a school bus near Festus in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the incident happened Tuesday near Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor. This area is in the Jefferson R7 School District. Tuesday marked the district’s last day before Christmas break.

It’s unclear how old the child is or if the child had gotten off the bus before the crash.

