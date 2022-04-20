HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A child has been struck outside a middle school in Jefferson County.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge.

There has been no additional word on the child’s injuries. Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The child’s name and age have not been disclosed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

