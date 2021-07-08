Child Tax Credit: How St. Louisans can receive advance payments

ST. LOUIS – Families that haven’t filed a 2020 tax return can get advance payments of the federal Child Tax Credit.

The IRS and Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition are holding free tax prep days this Friday and Saturday.

The first tax prep clinic is at Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9. The Bellefontaine Neighbors Rec Center will host the tax prep event the following day, July 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments for either event can be made online at mctcfreetax.org. Social distancing protocols will be in place and people should wear a facemask if they are not fully vaccinated.

People can check their CTC eligibility in advance with the Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistance online tool. Eligible families can receive up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.

In addition, the IRS will operate a walk-in event on Saturday to help people file their 2020 tax returns. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Robert A. Young Federal Building at 1222 Spruce Street.