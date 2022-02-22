Children and adults rescued from St. Louis house fire; Officer sent to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders rescued several children and adults from a house fire today. A police officer was also sent to the hospital during the incident.

Firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Kensington this afternoon for a report of children trapped on the second floor of a home during a fire. FOX 2’s Kelley Hoskins is at the scene. She reports that five people were rescued, including three children and two adults.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house while first responders worked on the rescue. All of the people rescued are expected to survive. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.