Children and an adult rushed to St. Louis hospitals after sleeping in a car all night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue in north St. Louis this morning. Three children and a woman were rushed to area hospitals for a medical emergency. The children range in age from one to eight years old.

A neighbor says the group was sleeping in a running car all night with a bad muffler. The exhaust from the car may have seeped into the interior of the vehicle. They may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene early this morning to check on the people in the car. One of the children was able to walk but others had to be carried away from the scene.

One of the children is in critical condition. Two of the kids are in serious condition. Child abuse investigators are now handling the ongoing investigation.

