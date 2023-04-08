ST. LOUIS – Sunny skies Saturday for families to enjoy Easter-themed celebrations ahead of the big holiday Sunday.

One of the larger Easter egg hunts in the St. Louis area was held Saturday morning at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Young children, those 9 years old and younger, were able to find eggs filled with candy and prizes. Older children sought gold eggs with $25 gift prizes in them.

Of course, the Easter bunny was there for photos with the kids. Many also got to enjoy a petting zoo.