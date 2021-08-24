Children playing with matches start south St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS – Young children playing with matches Monday afternoon started a fire in a south St. Louis apartment building.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. on Keokuk Street near South Compton Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started in the children’s bedroom. Their father was asleep at the time. Fortunately, their mother got home in time to wake the father up and then he rescued the children.

Firefighters were able to rescue a man trapped by smoke in a different apartment in that same building.

No one else was hurt