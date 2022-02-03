KANSAS CITY, Mo — Parents and doctors are awaiting answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on whether a third COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children 5 and younger.

According to top doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital, the results Pfizer submitted from its clinical trials revealed that two doses didn’t create a strong enough immune response in some children, which has led to talks of a third dose.

“They are seeking authorization to go ahead and get started immunizing kids with the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at that dose for the younger age group, while they continue to study the third dose and the immune response to that third dose,” said Dr. Angela Myers, Children’s Mercy’s infectious diseases division director.

Children’s Mercy Hospital plays a very important role in looking at that third dose.

“We are a part of Pfizer’s clinical trial and are getting ready to gear up for the third dose for the kids that are in that trial,” Myers said.

Myers said once they get more information about a third shot, Pfizer will go back to the FDA to get authorization for it. FOX4 asked why they believed two doses might not be enough.

“So this isn’t unheard of for children. Children oftentimes need more doses of a vaccine in order to have an adequate immune response,” Myers said.

While a vaccine for the 6-month to 5-year-old age group hasn’t been authorized yet, doctors at Children’s Mercy have already begun planning its rollout.

“We still have a lot of supply chain challenges across this country. We have a lot of challenges with shipping, so I think there’s always that concern. That being said, we’re doing everything we can to get things in place in order to offer the vaccine as soon as we are approved to get it,” Dr. Jennifer Watts said.

Doctors expect the FDA to sign off on three doses eventually, but federal regulators wanted to get kids started on the series now, believing two shots could provide enough protection for now.