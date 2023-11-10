ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An eyewitness describes Friday morning’s fatal road rage encounter that she says unfolded right in front of her.

Angela Brolaski asked aloud, “Why did he shoot him? He was running away?”

Brolaski, in an exclusive one-on-one interview with FOX 2, says she was four or five cars behind the fatal shooting on Highway 141 at Gravois Bluffs. It happened at the Fenton intersection just after 8 a.m.

She said, “I was just headed up to a Walmart to do a delivery, and I saw a guy come running out of his truck.”

She said everyone was stopped at a red light, when she noticed the driver of a landscape truck and trailer who went to the back. She said he went near a white van behind him, driven by the reported shooter.

“I didn’t think it was anything,” Brolaski said. “Maybe something fell off their trailer, and they ran off to put it back on the trailer. Then he just pivoted and turned and started to run back to his truck because the light turned green, and then I heard the ‘POW.'”

“I saw him reach to the middle of his back, like in between his shoulder blades. Then I went around because, after hearing a gunshot, I’m like, I’m getting out of here. I don’t want him to keep shooting and hit somebody else and then as I was going by, I saw the guy laying on the ground already, right by the driver’s door and his passenger was frantic screaming ‘He just shot him, he just shot him.’ It was unbelievable.”

St. Louis County Police report that the victim died at the hospital and that the shooter remained on scene, where officers arrested him.

Brolaski added, “I don’t know why people have to be so angry. So he cut you off, go on with your life, It’s not the end of the world.”