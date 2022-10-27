ST. LOUIS – A chilly start with some spots of fog is set for Thursday morning.

Otherwise, we’ll watch for some additional cloud cover to move in from the west. We stay dry with temperature highs near 60. Skies are going to be clear heading into Friday morning, with wake up temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It’s expected to be mostly sunny Friday, and highs in the low 60s. It’s going to be partly cloudy to start Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. A chance of showers returns Saturday night into Sunday. We will dry out for Halloween.