ST. LOUIS – Chris Rock has added a second show at Stifel Theatre in June.

The announcement comes days after actor Will Smith hit him across the face at the Oscars.

Limited seats remain for Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour date in St. Louis on June 11. The second show is on June 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. for $46.50, $66.50, and $147.

