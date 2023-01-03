ST. LOUIS – Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are co-headlining their U.S. tour and recently announced an additional five shows in 2023.
The Enterprise Center will host the event on Sunday, January 22.
Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle 2023 U.S. Tour:
- Fri., Jan 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sun., Jan 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Mon., Jan 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- Wed., Jan 25 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
- Fri., Jan 27 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.