ST. LOUIS – Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are co-headlining their U.S. tour and recently announced an additional five shows in 2023.

The Enterprise Center will host the event on Sunday, January 22. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week before they go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle 2023 U.S. Tour:

Fri., Jan 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sun., Jan 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon., Jan 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Wed., Jan 25 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Fri., Jan 27 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.