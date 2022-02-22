Chris Rock coming to St. Louis in June

ST. LOUIS – Acclaimed comedian Chris Rock is coming to St. Louis this June.

He will perform at the Stifel Theatre Saturday, June 11, during his “Ego Death” tour, according to a Live Nation press release. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Rock is a Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer with a career spanning over three decades. He recently finished production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic “Rustin” and David O’Russell’s Untitled film.

He also will direct an Untitled Chris Rock project next year, the press release states.

