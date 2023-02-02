ST. LOUIS – Singer Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show tour kicks off in March. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 36 shows on Thursday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week.

Stapleton is an 8-time Grammy Award-Winner and, with his wife Morgane, is co-founder of the Outlaw State of Mind charitable fund.

All American Road Show tour schedule

March 16 – Houston, TX RodeoHouston

March 17 – Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18- Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

April 27 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30 – Indio, CA Stagecoach

May 6 – Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

May 27- Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK

June 2- Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

June 3- Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

June 8 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 9 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center+

June 15 – Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

June 16 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 17 – Seattle, WA Lumen Field†

June 22 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

June 23 – Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 24 – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

July 6 – Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 8 – Cavendish, PEI Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13 – Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

July 14 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 15 – Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

July 19 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

July 20 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21-22 – Cullman, AL Rock the South

July 28 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

August 5 – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

August 10 – Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 11 – Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 17 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 19 – Montreal, QC Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre