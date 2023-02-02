ST. LOUIS – Singer Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show tour kicks off in March. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 36 shows on Thursday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week.
Stapleton is an 8-time Grammy Award-Winner and, with his wife Morgane, is co-founder of the Outlaw State of Mind charitable fund.
All American Road Show tour schedule
- March 16 – Houston, TX RodeoHouston
- March 17 – Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
- March 18- Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
- April 26 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
- April 27 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- April 29 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
- April 30 – Indio, CA Stagecoach
- May 6 – Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
- May 27- Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest
- June 1 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- June 2- Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- June 3- Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
- June 8 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- June 9 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center+
- June 15 – Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
- June 16 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- June 17 – Seattle, WA Lumen Field†
- June 22 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- June 23 – Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
- June 24 – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
- July 6 – Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 8 – Cavendish, PEI Cavendish Beach Music Festival
- July 13 – Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
- July 14 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 15 – Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
- July 19 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
- July 20 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 21-22 – Cullman, AL Rock the South
- July 28 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- July 29 – Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- August 5 – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- August 10 – Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 11 – Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 17 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- August 19 – Montreal, QC Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
- August 25 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre