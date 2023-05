ST. LOUIS – It’s ‘Purina Cares Day.’ Free pet and human food will be distributed to pet owners in need at the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church on Ferguson Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Purina workers will also assemble care kits for the homeless, and healthy snack packs for kids and teens. Volunteers will also make fleece blankets, build pet beds and assemble adoption kits for pet shelters.

This is the 22nd annual Purina Cares Day.