Christmas concert from Amy Grant and Michael Smith coming to Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS – Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will make a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on their Christmas tour.

Their tour starts on December 1 in Charleston, West Virginia. Their St. Louis show is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now. Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right. We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long,” Grant said.

When Grant goes to Nashville for her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill, America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne will join Smith for the last five show dates.

“I am so excited to be going on the road with Michael W. Smith! I’ve been counting down the days until Christmas since it’s my favorite holiday. Performing this holiday season is a dream for me, especially with Michael! He is an incredible artist and I can’t wait to learn so much from him as we travel together! This show is going to be magical with Michael and my friends,” Lynne said.

“This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old. I am also very excited to be teaming up with America’s Got Talent winner, Darci Lynne on the last five dates. It is going to be something extra special this year,” Smith said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. on metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111. Ticket prices vary between $49.50 and $149.50.