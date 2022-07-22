ST. LOUIS – You may be feeling the heat Friday morning, but for others, it’s going to feel a lot like Christmas.

The non-profit Kegs for Kids is decking the halls for their Christmas in July trivia night. All of the money raised will benefit Toys for Tots. Tables of eight people are available for $200. Snacks and drinks are provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own as well. The doors open at 6 p.m. Friday. Round one starts at 7 p.m. at the Sunset Hills Community Center.

FOX 2’s Andy Banker will be there as the host of the fun-filled trivia night.