Christmas lights show in Webster Groves is helping feed the community

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Christmas decorations on Summit Avenue are doing more than just shining bright. They have the “season of giving” on full display.

“The lights really bring people in, but the purpose is to raise awareness and support for operation food search,” Summit Avenue resident Jack McGowan explained.

With the help of fellow neighbors, McGowan co-founded Miracle on Summit Ave, an initiative focused on raising funds for Operation Food Search to provide food for underprivileged youth in the St. Louis area.

The shining product? A 40,000-light Christmas show put together and coded by McGowan himself.

“I always go for sort of the classic look,” McGowan explained. “So far we’ve collected about 2,500 pounds of food and a little over $3,000.”

Those interested in donating to the cause can visit food-drop bins located on Summit Ave. Acceptable food donations include Pop Tops, light and canned tuna, canned meals, canned fruit, instant rice, and personal hygiene supplies.

The initiative also accepts cash donations via the group’s Instagram page run by the same name. McGowan hopes his group can continue to raise money through the holiday season.

“It really is the reason for the season,” McGowan said. “I know people say that, it can sound cheesy, but it really brings meaning to the holiday.”

Miracle on Summit Ave will continue to accept donations until January 2.