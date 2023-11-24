ST CHARLES, Mo. — Trees lining Old Main Street are trimmed, and holiday traditions are kicking off for the St. Charles Christmas Tradition’s 50th season.

Pipers were piping as drummers were drumming, all as Santa’s started strolling. Kicking off the tradition that’s been around for ages, the start of the season was clearer to see on Black Friday afternoon.

“This is truly a tradition for many families, and we love the fact that we get to see the same people, new people, and people from all over the world. They to come to this event; it’s heartwarming,” said Debbie Ladd, the Managing Director of St. Charles Christmas Traditions.

There are 33 Christmas actors along Old Main Street, and you can collect character cards during their skits. The event runs until December 24th. Learn more here.