SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a north St. Louis County townhouse complex.

Some residents said their Christmas presents were submerged, leaving them without running water.

“For us to have to sit here in all this water during the Christmas holiday, it’s sad,” said Debbie Galloway.

Some residents at Spanish Cove Townhomes have been left without a home after some broken pipes caused damage to several units days before Christmas. It left furniture and Christmas decorations full of water.

“I had to take all my Christmas decorations down. I could not cook,” Galloway said.

She said the holidays are supposed to be festive, but this year they turned into a nightmare. Galloway said she called property management looking for answers but had no luck.

“I kept calling and kept calling and did not get a response,” she said.

Galloway’s neighbor Patrice Roy said the water throughout her home has destroyed holiday plans for numerous residents since water has also been shut off to try and make repairs.

“It was water all on my floor, the bathroom, and living room,” Roy said. “It started filling up quickly.

Resident Tawana Roach said she has been without heat since Christmas Eve.

“I was told there is nothing we can do, this is an old unit, and we don’t have the parts,” Roy said. “We will bring you a heater, so in the meantime what are we suppose to do.”

A spokesperson from Spanish Cove Townhomes released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, this arctic blast hit during the holiday season and is causing freezing and bursting pipes across the Midwest region. Maintenance technicians are on-site addressing the known problems, and office staff is working with the residents’ insurance companies to address the issues and fix them as soon as possible.”