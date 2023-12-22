ST. LOUIS – On today’s FOX 2 show, hosts Tim Ezell, John Pertzborn, and Ty Hawkins explored the world of gnomes and the phenomenon known as the gnome invasion.

A gnome, in folklore and fairy tales, typically refers to a mythical creature or a small humanoid being. These creatures are often portrayed standing around a foot in height, with pointed hats and long beards. The lore surrounding gnomes is that they are commonly found in gardens, where they are believed to reside and care for the plants.

The concept of gnomes has evolved over time, taking on various interpretations across different cultures. Additionally, gnomes have become popular decorative garden ornaments worldwide.

Gnomes, especially in the context of holidays, are frequently linked to Christmas and winter festivities. In recent years, gnome-themed decorations and ornaments featuring small, bearded figures, pointed hats and festive clothing have gained popularity as additions to holiday décor.

In an exclusive FOX 2 interview, three gnomes revealed their initiative, which they humorously referred to as a ‘gnome invasion.’