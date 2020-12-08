Christmas tree shortage in St. Louis – Demand is high, supply is low

ST. LOUIS – One thing 2020 has going for it is people are more than ready to get in the holiday spirit. But what’s a bit harder to find this year – Christmas trees.

“Yesterday morning we sold our very last tree,” said Josh Dillon, manager at Ted Drewes. “It feels like a real Christmas,”

Lots at Ted Drewes and Manchester United Church have sold out in record timing. Ted Drewes sold 3,500 trees in just two weeks. The folks at the Seeger tree lot in Chesterfield are also noticing the surge.

“It started the day after Thanksgiving, that Friday morning,” Terry Seeger said. “I didn’t have my open sign or my sign that sells Christmas trees out here. They started coming in at 9 o’clock and it’s been non-stop ever since.”

High demand during the pandemic brought scarcity. Another reason? Supply issues.

“There was a freeze in Nova Scotia a couple years back. And Nova Scotia is where we get all of our trees, most of our trees that we grow all come from there,” Dillon said. “So, we had our own shortage.”

The trees were damaged during a summertime freeze in July 2018. The cold snap froze the tips of the trees while budding, impacting the growth. This year is hopefully the last year to see the effects from that freeze.

But despite the shortage of trees, there’s no shortage of holiday spirit.

“I would say this is one of those years where people are feeling very giving, very generous, and everybody that I have noticed has been overly polite and apologetic to others around them,” Dillon said.