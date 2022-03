ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis police officer is sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the beating of a colleague.

Christopher Myers admitted to damaging the cellphone of Detective Luther Hall. He was working undercover during an Anti-Police Violence protest in 2017.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to “deprivation of rights under color of law”, essentially depriving Hall’s right to be free of the unreasonable seizure of his property.