Chuck Berry’s new album released on what would have been his 95th birthday

ST. LOUIS – To mark what would have been Chuck Berry’s 95th birthday, a new album has been released in his honor. His son, Chuck Berry, Jr., made the announcement on the singer’s Facebook page this morning.

The item is titled “Live from Blueberry Hill” and is available for pre-order starting October 18.

The performances are from shows at the Duck Room between July 2005 and January 2006. Dual Tone Store is selling the record and says the album is packed with classics like “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode.” There are also some songs featuring his daughter playing the harmonica.

Berry’s son said on Facebook that “it is only fitting that for his father’s birthday surprises be presented.”

His son went on to say that for years the recordings have been sitting on computer discs and are now being released as vinyl, CD, and digitally.

Chuck Berry, Jr. also says, “My mother, sisters, and entire family are sure this will put a smile on your faces and the volume set to eleven.”

Chuck Berry was known as the “Father of Rock and Roll” and was among the first singers to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was born in St. Louis in 1926 and died in 2017. His son says his father played 209 consecutive shows at Blueberry Hill.

The album is selling for $27 and is available at Dual Tone Store.