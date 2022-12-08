FILE: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Chuck E. Cheese has completed remodeling for its St. Charles location. The company will celebrate the new look Thursday as part of a ‘grand reopening’ event.

The remodeled Chuck E. Cheese, located at 2669 Veterans Memorial Parkway, will include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, two large format video walls and a signature wall mural paying homage to St. Charles.

The revamped location also features updated seating to accommodate larger groups and charging stations for phones.

Chuck E. Cheese will hold a grand reopening event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a red-carpet experience that includes raffle prizes and free cake. Additionally, the first 25 families in line will enjoy free game play during the event.