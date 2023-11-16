ELLISVILLE, Mo — Chuck E. Cheese is set to open its newly renovated Ellisville location today from 5 to 7 p.m. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16 at 15913 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011, featuring one hour of complimentary game play for the first 25 families in line.

Among the upgrades are the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone, an expanded selection of games for maximum entertainment, an interactive dance floor, and a broader family-friendly menu. Today’s event includes raffle prizes, complimentary cake, and an appearance by Chuck E. Cheese.

The newly renovated fun center introduces the fourth Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone in the St. Louis market, offering safe bouncing fun for kids up to 52″ tall.

Ellisville now has over 25 new games suitable for players of all ages, providing an entertainment experience with features like an interactive dance floor, a large video wall, and synchronized audio throughout the center.

For those seeking a quieter experience, select Chuck E. Cheese locations open two hours early on the first Sunday of the month, creating a sensory-friendly environment through its Sensory Sensitive Sundays program, including dimmed lighting.