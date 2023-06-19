ST. LOUIS – Bishop Michael Robinson spent Monday afternoon driving a golf cart in the neighborhoods near Hope Mission International Church on Maffitt Avenue. He was handing out flyers alerting nearby residents that a free summer camp is available at the church for third through eighth graders.

“It’s very tough to do a funeral for someone that’s 16, 17 years old,” Robinson said.

Recent violence prompted Robinson to organize the camp this summer. Personal growth, leadership development, community engagement, and skill enhancement are key parts of the instruction.

“We don’t want individuals to lose their lives and waste and miss out on their future because of gun violence,” he said.

The camp takes place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m., with free meals provided for the entire family at 7 p.m. Robinson believes getting to know the entire family is a key part of identifying community needs.

Anyone wanting more information should visit www.hopenation.church.

Another camp offering opportunities can be found at the Greater Pentecostal Church of God on West Florissant Avenue. Bishop Terence Coleman is the church pastor and a retired union carpenter.

He founded Carpenters Kids Camp in 2019. The camp connects youths with skilled laborers. At the end of the camp, a community service project is performed.

“Maybe one day they will actually become a journeyman carpenter or own their own construction company,” Coleman said. “I hope to see that one day.”

This year’s camp concluded with the construction of a new deck taking placing for an elderly couple in the neighborhood. For more information, visit www.carpenterskidscamp.org.

When asked why they believe their programs can make a difference, Coleman and Robinson said they had access to similar programs during their childhood.

“It’s time to get these programs back in place,” Robinson said. “Create these safe spaces throughout our city because it did work for us.”