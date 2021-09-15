Church serves free meals to St. Charles children, service to last entire school year

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Volunteers working with the New Hope Fellowship Church handed out meals to families, serving hundreds of kids a week in need due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely important especially during these times, helping people is just what needs to be done,” volunteer Sarah Collins said.

Volunteers working with the New Hope Fellowship Church in High Ridge come to the Salvation Army in St. Charles every Wednesday at 4 p.m. to make sure they give that help in the form of meals.

“Well, we got 210 to hand out today and we got two and a half hours today, and from what we’re seeing we’re going to be done really early today,” Site Director Jim Boone said.

Boone and his team hand out enough meals, snacks, and milk for the week.

Families stopped by to stock up for their kids, ages 3-18 years old.

“I know the last time we did this a lady broke down,“ Collins said, “and was crying saying that we really, really helped her and she was so thankful for it.”

The church is the only USDA-funded food drive in St. Charles County.

Starting because of the pandemic, volunteers now see how dire the need is.

“Because of COVID-19, the income, the job loss, all these other things that have happened, they may not be getting their meals at home,” Boone said.

They offer meals to anyone that’s fallen on hard times, no questions asked.

“We’ve had moms crying, telling us, ‘I didn’t know where I was going to come up with milk for my kid.’ So we’re trying to reach the kids between 3-18 that need it and I believe for the most part we are,” Boone said.

The importance of giving back is something Boone can relate to. Being a recovering alcoholic who runs a halfway house, he understands what’s like to need a helping hand.

“It’s a blessing for us, both my wife and I and pretty much everybody I know has been helped by somebody,” Boone said. “So, we believe in service.”

A service that will be continuing through at the least the end of the school year.