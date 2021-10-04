Churches, archbishop, community come together to rebuild north St. Louis historic church

ST. LOUIS – A century-old church in north St. Louis City is waiting to be used once again. Behind boarded-up windows, there’s broken stained glass and an empty pulpit inside New Jerusalem Cathedral Church of God in Christ.

The building on 2047 East Grand Boulevard is a city landmark and was built originally for The Holy Name Parish in 1916. It now belongs to Pastor Terry Williams’ church. He said vandals have taken over the building.

“People just started going in and stealing stuff off of the building and around the building and inside of the building,” Williams said. “Electric inside and out from the building up to the pole, all the breakers, the plumbing, all the toilets, radiators, lights, what else can I think of, the sound system; they just went in there and acted like it was a supermarket.”

In 2018, FOX 2 reported on multiple acts of vandalism at the same church, when thieves ripped metal pipes out of the wall and stole sinks and toilets.

Over the weekend, phase one of restoration at the church started. Williams said dozens of people of every race, religion, and background started cleaning up the inside of the church. He said pastors from other local church congregations came to show their support and started cleaning up the church.

“We had about close to 20 different denominations trying to help us out,” he said. Williams said Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski is assisting.

Pastor Williams said the repairs will cost around $1.5 million.

“The Bible says that the Lord will supply all of our needs, not according to our riches but according to his riches,” Williams said. “We just trust God to lead us and help us to put us in the right place with the right people to help us.”

Donations toward the restoration are accepted via CashApp to $Emwicogicstl or $elbethelcogicstl.