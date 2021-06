ST. LOUIS – Dozens of St. Louis area churches are working together to host a “City-Wide Crusade” to help heal the city.

They are holding events at 7:00 p.m. every night this week at the corner of Cass and 13th.

The events include food, giveaways, prayers, and guest speakers.

Church leaders said there are many people in the city that have been impacted by gun violence and the pandemic, and they want them to know there is hope.