FARMINGTON, Mo. – Most restaurants are closed today, but Cici’s Pizza in Farmington will be serving hundreds of people a free Christmas Day dinner! It will be served curbside outside the restaurant, located on Market Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, and dessert. This is a tradition that’s been going on for more than two decades.

The annual community Christmas dinner began in 2001 under Cicis’ previous owners, Chip and Debbie Peterson. It’s their way of saying “thank you” to the community and spreading holiday cheer.