ST. LOUIS — The 16th annual Q-Fest in St. Louis is this week. Cinema St. Louis is presenting 26 movies from nine countries that were written by LGBTQ filmmakers and celebrate LGBTQ culture. Tickets are $15 for the general audience and $12 for Cinema St. Louis members or students. There’s also a five-film pass for $65 or an all-access pass for $200. To purchase tickets and get a full schedule, go to cinemastlouis.org/q-fest.

