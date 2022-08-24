ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Bread Company, Panera, has announced the return of a fan-favorite fall beverage, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte.

According to a recent survey from Panera, 65% of people reported that they prefer a new fall flavor like Cinnamon Crunch over Pumpkin Spice.

The Panera Cinnamon Crunch Latte is returning, hitting select cafes on Aug. 25 and will be available nationwide on Sept. 1.

The Cinnamon Crunch Latte features Panera’s freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and cinnamon flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Panera’s beloved Cinnamon Crunch topping.

Anyone who signs up for MyPanera on the Panera app from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27 will get half-off a Cinnamon Crunch Latte to use with their purchase on Sept. 1.