ST. LOUIS – You might see long lines at some ‘Circle K’ stores Thursday. It’s another one of their fuel pop-up sales.

You can get up to 40 cents off per gallon at participating stores from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. A selection of food and snacks will be offered at half price as well.

This promotion follows Black Friday. Circle K stores also offered this deal last Labor Day weekend.