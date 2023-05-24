Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

ST. LOUIS – Drivers around the St. Louis area can enjoy a nice discount on gas Thursday at their local Circle K location.

Circle K is bringing back its popular Fuel Day promotion, offering customers a chance to save 40 cents per gallon of gas.

The special only runs for a limited time, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, at participating gas stations. You can find the closest Circle K station participating near you here.

This promotion is good for more than 5,000 stations in the United States, including ones in Missouri and Illinois. Circle K has offered many similar promotions throughout the last few years. The company offers the deal ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a busy period of travel and unofficial start of summer.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

During the special on Thursday, some locations will hand out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer.

The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.56 as of Wednesday, AAA reports.