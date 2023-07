ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore is giving a progress update Wednesday, six weeks after replacing Kim Gardner. He’s holding a news conference at 10:00 a.m.

He’ll discuss the number of cases pending, recent convictions, and increased staffing. Just Tuesday, he announced he’s hired five new assistant city attorneys.

Gore will also talk about the help his office is getting from neighboring prosecutors, including the feds, as well as attorneys in private practice.