ST. LOUIS – The circus is in town for families and friends to enjoy and there’s a special deal for parents and children.

Circus Harmony is holding a ‘Hooping Happy Hour’ Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’ll be at the handlebar on Manchester Avenue in the Central West End.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds go to the Flying Children Scholarship Fund.

You can purchase tickets at Circus Harmony’s website.