ST. LOUIS — The dates for their winter camp and January sample courses have been set by Circus Harmony Holiday.

The Circus Harmony Center on the third floor of the City Museum and numerous outreach locations throughout the St. Louis area offer a variety of circus arts lessons for ages three to adult.

Fall and spring programs are available, as well as holiday camps, summer camps, and January Sample Classes.

Workshops and private sessions can be scheduled at the City Museum at any time of year, or an agreement can be made.

Jessica Hentoff, an American Youth Circus Organization/American Circus Educators’ Excellence in Education Award recipient with over 49 years of circus teaching and performing experience, leads their staff, which also includes Honored Artist of Mongolia, Rosa Yagaantsetseg.

Circus Harmony Holiday Camps will be conducted December 25-30, from 9 a.m. to noon, for children ages 6 to 12.

From January 2 to 29, Monday through Sunday, sample circus courses for ages three to adult will be held.