Cirque Italia water circus to delight fans this weekend in Richmond Heights

ST. LOUIS– A one-of-a-kind performance taking place this weekend in Richmond Heights. Cirque Italia, a traveling water circus, is performing this weekend.

The show is happening in the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria. There are a few shows remaining.

August 20 (FRI): 7:30pm

August 21 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

August 22 (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Cirque Italia features a custom-designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this “unique feature” under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own!

Started in 2012, Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.”

You can learn more about Cirque Italia here.