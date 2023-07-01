For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending May 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 727 cities and towns in Missouri. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 0.9% to $346,856.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS: 8

#2. Columbia, MO: 6

#3. Jefferson City, MO: 5

#4. St. Louis, MO-IL: 3

#5. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL: 2

#5. Kirksville, MO: 2

#5. Maryville, MO: 2

#5. Mexico, MO: 2

#9. Branson, MO: 1

#9. Hannibal, MO: 1

#9. Joplin, MO: 1

#9. Marshall, MO: 1

#9. Moberly, MO: 1

#9. Sedalia, MO: 1

#9. St. Joseph, MO-KS: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Oak Ridge

– Typical home value: $248,171

– 1-year price change: +$33,962 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,794 (+120.8%)

– Metro area: Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

#49. Purdin

– Typical home value: $171,659

– 1-year price change: +$34,123 (+24.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,242 (+108.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#48. Centerville

– Typical home value: $157,635

– 1-year price change: +$34,248 (+27.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#47. Hartsburg

– Typical home value: $369,988

– 1-year price change: +$34,304 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$170,316 (+85.3%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#46. Curryville

– Typical home value: $267,802

– 1-year price change: +$34,442 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#45. Bethel

– Typical home value: $204,058

– 1-year price change: +$34,449 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,563 (+101.1%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#44. Glasgow

– Typical home value: $173,395

– 1-year price change: +$34,455 (+24.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,366 (+103.9%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#43. Pattonsburg

– Typical home value: $217,796

– 1-year price change: +$34,832 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,184 (+93.4%)

– Metro area: St. Joseph, MO-KS

#42. Altamont

– Typical home value: $208,892

– 1-year price change: +$34,964 (+20.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#41. Fayette

– Typical home value: $189,692

– 1-year price change: +$36,002 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,348 (+124.9%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#40. Linn

– Typical home value: $234,942

– 1-year price change: +$36,029 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,247 (+63.5%)

– Metro area: Jefferson City, MO

#39. Gibbs

– Typical home value: $227,699

– 1-year price change: +$36,301 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,838 (+68.8%)

– Metro area: Kirksville, MO

#38. Novinger

– Typical home value: $135,088

– 1-year price change: +$36,836 (+37.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$39,492 (+41.3%)

– Metro area: Kirksville, MO

#37. Centralia

– Typical home value: $236,052

– 1-year price change: +$37,233 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,170 (+84.6%)

– Metro area: Mexico, MO

#36. New Cambria

– Typical home value: $218,852

– 1-year price change: +$37,415 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,212 (+133.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#35. Clarksburg

– Typical home value: $197,535

– 1-year price change: +$37,651 (+23.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,598 (+108.1%)

– Metro area: Jefferson City, MO

#34. Hunnewell

– Typical home value: $193,064

– 1-year price change: +$38,198 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,183 (+91.4%)

– Metro area: Hannibal, MO

#33. Weston

– Typical home value: $332,318

– 1-year price change: +$38,459 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,696 (+66.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#32. Callao

– Typical home value: $197,157

– 1-year price change: +$39,503 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$104,078 (+111.8%)

– Metro area: Moberly, MO

#31. Frankford

– Typical home value: $228,447

– 1-year price change: +$40,257 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#30. Livonia

– Typical home value: $188,994

– 1-year price change: +$40,406 (+27.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,404 (+95.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Meta

– Typical home value: $253,344

– 1-year price change: +$40,513 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,380 (+94.9%)

– Metro area: Jefferson City, MO

#28. Newtown

– Typical home value: $206,349

– 1-year price change: +$40,543 (+24.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,265 (+171.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#27. Browning

– Typical home value: $140,713

– 1-year price change: +$40,727 (+40.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Saint Thomas

– Typical home value: $333,355

– 1-year price change: +$41,145 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,481 (+80.3%)

– Metro area: Jefferson City, MO

#25. Wentworth

– Typical home value: $256,347

– 1-year price change: +$41,417 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,543 (+112.2%)

– Metro area: Joplin, MO

#24. Hale

– Typical home value: $186,180

– 1-year price change: +$41,849 (+29.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,709 (+93.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Augusta

– Typical home value: $479,773

– 1-year price change: +$42,230 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,289 (+57.6%)

– Metro area: St. Louis, MO-IL

#22. Armstrong

– Typical home value: $214,306

– 1-year price change: +$42,326 (+24.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,433 (+138.5%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#21. Napoleon

– Typical home value: $321,506

– 1-year price change: +$43,018 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,974 (+78.1%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#20. Altenburg

– Typical home value: $209,150

– 1-year price change: +$44,745 (+27.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,132 (+164.7%)

– Metro area: Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

#19. Berger

– Typical home value: $245,892

– 1-year price change: +$44,752 (+22.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,150 (+88.1%)

– Metro area: St. Louis, MO-IL

#18. Russellville

– Typical home value: $273,516

– 1-year price change: +$46,051 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,451 (+120.5%)

– Metro area: Jefferson City, MO

#17. Cowgill

– Typical home value: $266,554

– 1-year price change: +$46,315 (+21.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,326 (+127.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#16. Eolia

– Typical home value: $279,689

– 1-year price change: +$48,768 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: St. Louis, MO-IL

#15. Guilford

– Typical home value: $279,581

– 1-year price change: +$49,214 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,455 (+220.9%)

– Metro area: Maryville, MO

#14. Houstonia

– Typical home value: $221,695

– 1-year price change: +$49,387 (+28.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,380 (+65.1%)

– Metro area: Sedalia, MO

#13. Linneus

– Typical home value: $184,730

– 1-year price change: +$50,697 (+37.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,600 (+119.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#12. Village of Loch Lloyd

– Typical home value: $1,023,942

– 1-year price change: +$50,769 (+5.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$348,205 (+51.5%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#11. Sturgeon

– Typical home value: $292,085

– 1-year price change: +$51,796 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,066 (+117.9%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#10. Creighton

– Typical home value: $228,225

– 1-year price change: +$53,495 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,932 (+127.6%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#9. Ravenwood

– Typical home value: $235,969

– 1-year price change: +$55,750 (+30.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$163,182 (+224.2%)

– Metro area: Maryville, MO

#8. Mayview

– Typical home value: $296,964

– 1-year price change: +$59,670 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,543 (+97.4%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#7. Drexel

– Typical home value: $276,375

– 1-year price change: +$60,223 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,122 (+105.9%)

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#6. Marshall

– Typical home value: $155,105

– 1-year price change: +$60,583 (+64.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,072 (+91.4%)

– Metro area: Marshall, MO

#5. Bradleyville

– Typical home value: $240,829

– 1-year price change: +$61,542 (+34.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,160 (+154.4%)

– Metro area: Branson, MO

#4. Blackwater

– Typical home value: $255,962

– 1-year price change: +$65,951 (+34.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,845 (+109.6%)

– Metro area: Columbia, MO

#3. Martinsburg

– Typical home value: $200,296

– 1-year price change: +$67,337 (+50.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,781 (+116.5%)

– Metro area: Mexico, MO

#2. Turney

– Typical home value: $327,191

– 1-year price change: +$68,242 (+26.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Kansas City, MO-KS

#1. New Boston

– Typical home value: $266,870

– 1-year price change: +$85,899 (+47.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,201 (+170.5%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area