It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in St. Louis, MO-IL metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 251 cities and towns in St. Louis.

#30. Warson Woods, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$42,521 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,896 (+31.9%)

– Typical home value: $598,662 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Moscow Mills, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$42,921 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,240 (+56.1%)

– Typical home value: $298,347 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Smithton, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$43,164 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,365 (+47.0%)

– Typical home value: $292,050 (#53 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Wentzville, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$43,610 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,134 (+52.2%)

– Typical home value: $362,043 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Lonedell, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$44,254 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,542 (+63.9%)

– Typical home value: $234,898 (#109 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Cottleville, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$44,902 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,239 (+45.6%)

– Typical home value: $418,802 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Gerald, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$45,042 (+22.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,187 (+66.2%)

– Typical home value: $249,021 (#92 most expensive city in metro)

#23. New Haven, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$45,193 (+21.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,250 (+58.4%)

– Typical home value: $255,727 (#83 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Lake Saint Louis, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$45,578 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,583 (+51.8%)

– Typical home value: $391,459 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Crystal Lake Park, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$46,202 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,014 (+31.9%)

– Typical home value: $561,987 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Old Monroe, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$47,406 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,247 (+58.6%)

– Typical home value: $311,959 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Labadie, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$47,772 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,707 (+46.3%)

– Typical home value: $412,860 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Hawk Point, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$48,109 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,819 (+60.4%)

– Typical home value: $315,560 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Millstadt, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$48,952 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,130 (+52.0%)

– Typical home value: $280,947 (#63 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Des Peres, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$49,650 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,115 (+33.3%)

– Typical home value: $605,104 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Dardenne Prairie, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$51,367 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,559 (+47.8%)

– Typical home value: $440,840 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Innsbrook, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$52,293 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,517 (+59.2%)

– Typical home value: $474,800 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Berger, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$52,758 (+24.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,135 (+67.2%)

– Typical home value: $269,164 (#71 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Grubville, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$54,469 (+25.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,514 (+63.0%)

– Typical home value: $267,712 (#72 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Silex, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$57,796 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,877 (+74.9%)

– Typical home value: $352,281 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Flint Hill, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$61,044 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,620 (+55.0%)

– Typical home value: $543,057 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Westwood, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$61,628 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$218,791 (+27.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,004,665 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Weldon Spring, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$64,682 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,091 (+44.7%)

– Typical home value: $569,842 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Augusta, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$68,082 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$178,506 (+57.7%)

– Typical home value: $488,026 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Foristell, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$74,548 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,228 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $507,333 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Clarkson Valley, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$75,312 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,345 (+35.6%)

– Typical home value: $846,951 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Ladue, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$83,022 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$276,878 (+31.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,159,181 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Town and Country, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$83,445 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$231,717 (+30.4%)

– Typical home value: $994,958 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Frontenac, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$87,874 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$258,873 (+32.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,057,368 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Huntleigh, Missouri

– 1-year price change: +$239,889 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$662,704 (+47.5%)

– Typical home value: $2,057,742 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

