FILE – A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.9% to $325,677.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#20. Northwoods, MO

– 1 year price change: +25.6%

– 5 year price change: +84.1%

– Typical home value: $77,714 (#234 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Pine Lawn, MO

– 1 year price change: +25.8%

– 5 year price change: +101.8%

– Typical home value: $41,285 (#271 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Glasgow Village, MO

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: +116.2%

– Typical home value: $60,476 (#255 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Vinita Park, MO

– 1 year price change: +27.5%

– 5 year price change: +101.5%

– Typical home value: $98,392 (#211 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Pagedale, MO

– 1 year price change: +27.9%

– 5 year price change: +69.8%

– Typical home value: $61,059 (#253 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Moline Acres, MO

– 1 year price change: +28.5%

– 5 year price change: +146.5%

– Typical home value: $86,572 (#225 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Riverview, MO

– 1 year price change: +29.5%

– 5 year price change: +80.4%

– Typical home value: $61,321 (#252 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Dupo, IL

– 1 year price change: +29.7%

– 5 year price change: +54.9%

– Typical home value: $116,854 (#192 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Uplands Park, MO

– 1 year price change: +29.9%

– 5 year price change: +28.7%

– Typical home value: $67,211 (#245 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Caseyville, IL

– 1 year price change: +30.2%

– 5 year price change: +50.9%

– Typical home value: $90,999 (#220 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Miramiguoa Park, MO

– 1 year price change: +31.4%

– 5 year price change: +79.5%

– Typical home value: $134,685 (#178 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Country Club Hills, MO

– 1 year price change: +31.6%

– 5 year price change: +113.0%

– Typical home value: $48,068 (#268 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Cedar Hill Lakes, MO

– 1 year price change: +31.9%

– 5 year price change: +50.2%

– Typical home value: $154,591 (#160 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Edmundson, MO

– 1 year price change: +32.0%

– 5 year price change: +140.7%

– Typical home value: $115,668 (#193 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bel-Ridge, MO

– 1 year price change: +32.1%

– 5 year price change: +114.7%

– Typical home value: $68,784 (#244 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Jennings, MO

– 1 year price change: +32.9%

– 5 year price change: +76.9%

– Typical home value: $55,220 (#262 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Hettick, IL

– 1 year price change: +33.4%

– 5 year price change: +36.3%

– Typical home value: $118,167 (#190 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Kinloch, MO

– 1 year price change: +36.5%

– 5 year price change: +59.2%

– Typical home value: $59,365 (#257 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Berkeley, MO

– 1 year price change: +39.3%

– 5 year price change: +71.8%

– Typical home value: $78,882 (#232 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Velda Village, MO

– 1 year price change: +54.0%

– 5 year price change: +154.5%

– Typical home value: $60,572 (#254 most expensive city in metro)