ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Citizens for Modern Transit will hold a virtual ‘Talking Transit’ event Tuesday to discuss options for the planned north St. Louis County MetroLink line.

It’s expected to run along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to Grand Bouldevard – and west along Natural Bridge Road. Four different alternative routes are also being studied.

The ‘Talking Transit’ forum will discuss those alternate options and residents can provide input. The virtual forum is at 8:30 a.m.

You can join by going to CMT-STL.org.