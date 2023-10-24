ST. LOUIS – State lawmakers are giving more money to public transit in Missouri, but is that bringing improvements? There’s an informational meeting Tuesday that can help answer that question.

The ‘Talking Transit’ Zoom event is being hosted by Citizens for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association. It will highlight the state of transit in Missouri after receiving increased funding for the second year in a row.

Nearly $12 million will be split among 32 transit providers. Tuesday’s event is free and on Zoom, starting at 8:30 a.m.