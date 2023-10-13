ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen are set to advance several important issues at their meeting Friday.

Two bills would impose new rules for short-term rentals, including requiring owners to have a permit and requiring a minimum two-night stay. Aldermen will also advance a bill to put up steel barriers outside the railway express building downtown and charge the property owners.

That work is already underway. A new resolution being offered Friday would allow the city to hire retired police officers for part-time traffic duty.