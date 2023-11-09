ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis could take a big step on Thursday by moving to ban the open carrying of firearms in the city.

This is the latest move by the St. Louis Board of Alderman to try and regulate the carrying of guns in the city. Board Bill 107 is up for perfection Thursday, meaning it will be debated and prepared for a potential final vote soon. The full board meeting is at City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

Concerns about the open carrying of guns in the city came to the forefront after multiple people were shown in videos walking around downtown with their guns out in plain sight this past summer. Alderman Rasheen Aldridge is the bill’s sponsor on Thursday. Board President Megan Green is co-sponsoring it.

The legislation would prohibit the open carrying of firearms in the city of St. Louis except for law officers and those required to openly carry a gun as part of their official duty. The bill would not apply to those who are carrying a gun in a concealed manner and out of public view.

Those 18 and older who violate this new legislation could face a $500 fine and/or jail time of up to 30 days. Minors who violate the ordinance could face fines of $100 or be required to perform community service.

This bill goes one step further than a bill that the board passed this past summer and signed by Mayor Tishaura Jones. That legislation only allows people to openly carry guns in the city if they have a concealed carry permit.