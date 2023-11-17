ST. LOUIS – Aldermen may weigh in on the city’s efforts to spend its part of the Rams’ NFL settlement money.

A new resolution being offered Friday would spell out priorities the board would like to see. Those include increasing public safety, improving city finances, and increasing access to affordable childcare.

It also includes improvements to water infrastructure, transit, and investments in downtown. The resolution, if passed, is only a recommendation.

The city received about a quarter of a billion dollars over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.